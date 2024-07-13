Dog runs wild across I-5, halting morning traffic

SEATTLE — A stray dog running across Interstate 5 around milepost 128 - 130 caused heavy delays in morning traffic on Saturday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted about the incident, saying that police activity was causing traffic backups and delays on I-5 in both directions.

Drivers slammed on their breaks to avoid hitting the dog, with some even jumping out of their cars in the middle of the intersection to try to corral the dog.

The incident began around 8 a.m. and WSDOT warned that it would continue until further notice.

