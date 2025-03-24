Dog rescued from sinkhole in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Clallam County Fire-Rescue crews saved a dog that had fallen down a 10-foot sinkhole on Saturday afternoon.

The 60-pound husky mix named Rip had fallen down the hole after a depression in a backyard had become exposed, Clallam County Fire said.

The dog appeared uninjured but couldn’t escape from the hole, and after unsuccessful attempts to loop webbing around the dog, crews said they lowered a ladder into the hole.

A firefighter was able to climb down the ladder, rescue Rip from the sinkhole, and reunite him with his owners.

The dog was not injured but a little shaken, Clallam County Fire-Rescue said.

