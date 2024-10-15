Dog needs rescuing after falling 30 feet down a well in Suquamish

SUQUAMISH, Wash. — A dog is breathing a sigh of release after being rescued from a well in Suquamish.

Around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, North Kitsap Fire & Rescue crews answered a call from a witness who saw a dog fall into a decommissioned well in Suquamish.

When crews arrived, they found a large, mixed-breed dog in a bucket 30 feet down the well and floating in the water.

Crews believed the water was about 20 feet deep so they called a technical rescue team to help them.

It wasn’t long before crews pulled the dog to safety.

Kitsap Animal Control transported the dog to the Kitsap Humane Society for medical attention.

The dog was given a clean bill of health and returned to his owners, North Kitsap Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

The well will be capped to make sure it does not happen again.





©2024 Cox Media Group