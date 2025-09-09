Dog found with ‘foul-smelling’ infected wound from shock collar; Friday Harbor mayor cited

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — The mayor of Friday Harbor has pleaded not guilty to allegedly abusing the family dog, Sasha.

According to court documents, a deputy responded to an “animal-at-large” call on Aug. 9. The dog, Sasha, had escaped her yard and “appeared to be in distress and was visibly shaking,” the docs said.

Sasha had gone to a neighbor’s house and the neighbor saw that her collar was so tight that there was a “blackish ooze around the collar” and that the skin had rubbed off. There was also a foul smell coming from the neck area, so much so that the neighbor had to leave the collar outside while she bathed Sasha, according to court documents. Her nails were also curled sideways.

When deputies made contact with Raymont Jackson to tell him his dog got loose, he said he didn’t know anything about the injuries or wounds. He said he thought the smell came from something she rolled in, even though the wounds were visible with the collar on, according to docs.

He was issued a criminal citation for animal cruelty.

Sasha has apparently gotten out before.

According to court documents, she was found away from home with matted hair back in February.

When rescuers contacted Jackson, he allegedly said “she’s going to be punished” and “you’re going in the doghouse,” docs allege.

According to the San Juan Islander, Jackson could face up to 365 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Jackson was elected in 2021 and lost his re-election campaign in the August Primary Election.

