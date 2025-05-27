Dog dies from toxic algae in Columbia River

Health officials in Washington and Oregon are warning pet owners about a new kind of algae that was discovered in the Columbia River.

It’s called benthic algae, and it typically grows on rocks.

According to KATU News, officials began tracking the discovery it in October after a family’s boat trip took a deadly turn.

Elise Pang told the news station that her 2-year-old Cavapoo named Cedar fell ill after playing in the water.

“I pretty much immediately started doing CPR on him,” she said.

The family rushed him to the vet, but he didn’t survive.

Test results later showed he died from the toxic algae – a shock to health officials.

Cedar’s death now serves as a cautionary tale.

Health officials say that dogs can ingest the toxins produced by benthic algae if they eat pieces of algae mats, drink water that contains algae, or lick it off their fur. Symptoms include vomiting, foaming at the mouth or excessive salivation, stumbling, or loss of motor control.

People can be exposed to algae toxins through skin contact, ingestion or even inhalation of contaminated water.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to contact poison control immediately or an emergency veterinarian in dog poisoning cases.

Officials have also released a guide for spotting and avoiding benthic mats that can be viewed here.

