DoD releases 2023 annual report on suicide rates in the military and prevention efforts

The Department of Defense has released the 2023 DoD Annual Report on Suicide in the Military (ARSM), which shows that suicides rose from 493 in 2022 to 523 in 2023.

Because of the impact of suicides in the military, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin established the Suicide Prevention Response and Independent Review Committee (SPRIRC) in 2022 to review all clinical and non-clinical suicide prevention and response programs.

The committee offered over 100 recommendations that the secretary used to develop a suicide prevention campaign focused on five key areas:

Creating a supportive environment

Improving mental health care

Tackling stigma and other barriers to care

Updating suicide prevention training

Promoting safe practices around lethal means.

Since the campaign began, 20 of SPRIRC’s recommendations have been completed, with additional funding expected in 2025.

The report shows that suicides in 2023 were 9% higher than in 2022, and outlines that most who died were young enlisted men.

The report also noted that 146 family members of service members died of suicide in 2022, which was a decrease from the 165 in 2021.

Guns were again listed as the common method of suicide for both service members and their families.

The DoD has committed to long-term actions to reduce suicide rates and continue to support programs focused on the well-being of service members and their families.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Veterans/Military Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 988 (press 1), text 838255, or chat online at MilitaryCrisisLine.net.

©2024 Cox Media Group