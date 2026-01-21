Documents from America’s founding years to stop at MOHAI in Seattle

SEATTLE — Some historical documents from America’s founding years are going to make a stop in Seattle—including the official engraving of the Declaration of Independence.

This summer, MOHAI will be one of eight venues in the nation to host the Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation. The exhibit is a nod to the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The exhibit will be in Seattle from July 30 to August 16. MOHAI is the final stop before the documents return to the National Archives.

It will be presented free and open to the public during its run in Seattle.

0 of 7 Secret printing of the Constitution in Draft Form (1787) (MOHAI) The Treaty of Paris (1783) (MOHAI) The Articles of Association (1774) (MOHAI) The Declaration of Independence (1823) (MOHAI) Tally of votes approving the Constitution (1787) (MOHAI) The Oaths of Allegiance (1778) (MOHAI)

Original documents on view will include:

The Declaration of Independence official engraving by William Stone, commissioned by John Quincy Adams (1823)

Articles of Association adopted by First Continental Congress (1774)

Oaths of Allegiance signed by George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and Aaron Burr at Valley Forge (1778)

Treaty of Paris formally recognizing U.S. independence, signed by Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, and John Adams (1783)

Secret printing of the Constitution in Draft Form (1787)

Tally of votes approving the Constitution (1787)

©2026 Cox Media Group