Doctor exchange could end as Idaho may dump UW over ‘Idaho values’ and abortion

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Idaho Legislature could end its 50-year partnership with the University of Washington (UW), which has helped Idahoans train as doctors since 1972. A bill now moving through the Idaho House would replace UW with the University of Utah.

Rep. Dustin Manwaring, who sponsored the bill, argues that the current partnership doesn’t align with “Idaho values” and criticized the UW for ignoring requests to increase the number of Idaho students. But the big concern is that the UW would use Idaho taxpayer dollars to teach doctors how to perform abortions.

“I appreciate the University of Washington and the reputation they have for quality. But at the same time, we have a physician shortage in Idaho. We have to address this issue in Idaho, and we have to find new relationships that works for us, and we have to keep and retain more doctors in the state of Idaho,” Manwaring said, according to The Spokesman Review.

Related from MyNorthwest: Teachers, supporters rally at the capitol to demand more school funding

Concerns over abortion

During a recent hearing, UW Vice Dean Suzanne Allen assured the committee that UW would comply with Idaho’s abortion laws and support expanding Idaho student involvement.

“The University of Washington does not spend any Idaho funds on abortion care or abortion training,” she said.

Under the current program, Idaho students complete their first two years at the University of Idaho, followed by clinical training in any of five states. The bill would phase out Idaho’s participation by the 2029-30 school year, with potential new partnerships, including with the University of Utah, are still under discussion.

The bill was approved by the House Education Committee and now awaits a vote in the full Idaho House.

©2025 Cox Media Group