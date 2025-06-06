Docs: Twin brothers arrested after pursuit, gunfire during high-speed chase in Snohomish County

Two men accused of shooting at a Snohomish County deputy during a high-speed chase have been identified as identical twin brothers, according to newly filed probable cause documents.

The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. on June 4, when a Monroe police officer attempted to stop a white 2020 Nissan Pathfinder near an AMPM gas station on Roosevelt Road.

The officer recognized the vehicle as being associated with 31-year-old Corey J. Taylor, who had an active misdemeanor warrant.

When a man matching Corey’s description ran to the Pathfinder and drove away, the officer initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle initially appeared to pull over, then sped off westbound on State Route 2.

The Monroe officer chose not to pursue.

A short time later, a Snohomish County deputy spotted the Pathfinder driving recklessly and obtained permission to chase the vehicle after it passed cars by crossing into oncoming traffic and nearly caused a head-on collision.

The deputy reported the Pathfinder exited onto Bunk Foss Road and turned off its lights in an apparent attempt to hide.

When the deputy approached with lights and sirens on, the SUV sped away again at speeds reaching 88 mph.

As the pursuit continued, the deputy said the front passenger leaned out the window and fired at least seven rounds at his patrol car in two separate volleys.

Muzzle flashes and the sound of gunfire were caught on his body-worn camera.

At one point, the suspect pointed a handgun directly at him while the vehicle was moving, the deputy said.

The pursuit continued through Snohomish at high speeds — in some areas topping 100 mph — with the suspects running multiple stop signs and red lights. At the city’s Cady Park boat launch, the Pathfinder appeared to get trapped between patrol cars and a barrier.

Deputies said both suspects exited through the front passenger window and tried to run away.

The passenger, identified as Corey Taylor, ran into a wooded area and resisted arrest, refusing to give up his hands until force was used.

The driver, identified as Richard C. Taylor, was detained near the vehicle.

Investigators said three bullet holes were found in Deputy Pike’s patrol car, including one directly in line with where he had been sitting.

A semi-automatic handgun with a magazine still inserted was found on the Pathfinder’s front passenger floorboard.

Corey Taylor was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault with a firearm, drive-by shooting, and resisting arrest.

Richard Taylor faces charges including felony eluding, reckless driving, and drive-by shooting.

©2025 Cox Media Group