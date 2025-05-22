Docs: Gig Harbor family shot at close range in the head; one was still alive when fire was set

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A man has been arrested and charged, accused of killing his father and brother before setting their Gig Harbor home on fire.

On April 8, around 8 p.m., crews were called to a large house fire on 14th Ave NW in Gig Harbor. Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion before the fire broke out.

Two bodies, a 61-year-old and a 31-year-old were pulled from the fire. They were identified as father and son.

It was later determined that the two men were killed before the fire was set.

Court documents say both victims had gunshot wounds to the head and were shot at close range.

One of the victims had carbon monoxide in his blood, indicating that he was still alive, despite having been shot in the head, when the fire tore through the home.

Another family member called law enforcement on April 10, saying he was trying to get in contact with the victim’s other son, but was unable to.

Later, family was able to contact that other son at work, but he refused to speak with them. He also refused to speak with officers or hear anything about the news of his family, according to court documents.

Court documents did not detail what led investigators to look at the son as a suspect, but Luis Miguel Huitron Campos, 25, was arrested and charged for the crimes.

Huitron Campos was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and arson.

According to court documents, Huitron Campos’ phone pinged by the Gig Harbor house at the time of the fire.

There was no listed motive for the alleged murders, but court documents said that Huitron Campos’ father had taken out about $100,000 from his retirement to pay for a variety of expenses. A family member reported that he brought money from this account to Mexico to pay off construction costs, but it is not known how much money he brought with him.

According to court documents, the following were found when a search warrant was executed for Campos’ car and property:

In a shed, propane and gas tanks were found.

In Campos’ vehicle, investigators located a grey rag that Deputy Fire Marshall Cody Jenkins said had tested positive for some accelerant (he used a self-calibrating handheld device that tests for accelerants)

In the residence, two cell phones were found in Campos’ bedroom.

In that same bedroom, a ballistic vest, a (13 round capacity) 9mm gun magazine, Heckler & Koch (VP9) 9mm pistol with 4” barrel, a (13 round capacity) magazine seated in the firearm with only 10 rounds in it, and a (25 round capacity) box of 9mm Hornady pistol rounds, with only 12 rounds remaining. There are 3 rounds missing (22 total found) reasonably consistent with the number of bullets used to kill the victims.

The Hornady brand and caliber, matches that of the casing found at the crime scene by victim [father’s] body.

Financial documents showing a partial payment of $4,500 in May 2025 at KT Auto Sales

Laptop, which is consistent with one seen in Bullseye [shooting range] footage, that Campos used to show images of an Israeli firearm which retails for about $2,700.

According to court documents, Campos allegedly asked a gun range employee about this type of firearm, which is not legal in Washington.

