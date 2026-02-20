Docs: Bail set for suspect who could have caused explosion at Harborview during hospital assault

SEATTLE — Bail has been set at $250,000 for a man accused of assaulting Harborview Medical Center staff last week as he allegedly tore up a hospital room during a stay.

On Feb. 13, police say 29-year-old Steven Sauro entered Harborview to be treated for previous injuries to his wrist. He was told that his injuries would just need a splint and would heal on their own time, and that he didn’t need surgery.

When he was cleared for discharge the following day, Sauro became enraged that he wasn’t going to be treated further and allegedly threw a chair and began trashing a trauma room.

Security shut the doors in the room to contain him from the rest of the emergency room where Sauro allegedly continued to destroy the room and equipment, according to court docs.

According to court documents, he also damaged an oxygen valve which allowed oxygen to flow “unimpeded” into the room.

Security had to open the door when they say they saw Sauro start lighting gauze and paper on fire in a plastic box.

Staff were able to stomp the fire out before it could grow.

While trying to subdue Sauro, court documents say he spit on staff and kicked one nurse.

He had to be tied down to a hospital bed with restraints at his wrists and ankles, and later sedated, docs said.

“The defendant assaulted staff, engaged in physically threatening behavior and destroyed a valuable trauma room in the emergency department because he was unhappy about being discharged. Perhaps most concerning is the starting of a fire in a room with a broken oxygen line, which could have caused an explosion within a busy hospital,” prosecutors said of Sauro’s alleged actions.

Court docs said it could cost more than $100,000 just to repair the oxygen system.

Sauro was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief, and third- and fourth-degree assault.

He is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 24 and enter his plea during that appearance.

