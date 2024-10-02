Do you know this person? Centralia police needs help finding burglary suspect

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Centralia Police is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.

On September 26, a person entered a Centralia business and took a safe with nearly $3,000 inside.

No other details were provided about the person, but the police want you to take a look at the photo to see if you recognize this person.

If you have information or can ID the person, police ask that you call 360-330-7680 or email Officer Bowers at abowers@cityofcentralia.com.

You can also send an anonymous tip to cityofcentralia.com/crimetips.

Refer to Centralia Police Department Case #24A10977.

Centralia robbery suspect (Centralia Police Department)

©2024 Cox Media Group