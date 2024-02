GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor police are looking for two people who allegedly set a fire that damaged a building.

The building is occupied by the Halftime Saloon on Point Fosdick Drive.

Police said the suspects could also be responsible for a dumpster fire.

If you recognize them contact Detective Daniel at 253-851-2236 and reference case #2404000395.

