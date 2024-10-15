Do you know him? Detectives say he’s wanted for two rape cases 15 years apart

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives with the Renton Police Department have released a sketch of a man wanted for raping a 12-year-old girl in December of 2023.

They’re hoping someone might recognize him.

Police say his DNA came back as a match for DNA found at the scene of a 2009 home invasion in Seattle, where the man threatened to rape a woman inside the home and groped her multiple times.

The department says that the woman got a good look at the man and was able to help an artist create the sketch.

He’s described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, with a medium build, and facial hair or stubble.

The woman in the Seattle case told detectives she noticed a scar on the side of his mouth and believed he was about 30 years old.

He spoke both Spanish and English.

The victims in both the Renton and Seattle cases were Hispanic.

Detectives say there are many similarities between the two cases and believe the man may have other victims.

If you know this man or have information that may help, please contact Det. Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group