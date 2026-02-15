‘Do not drive’: more than 225,000 cars added to Takata airbag warning

NATIONAL — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has issued a warning for certain vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata airbags.

The recall adds over 225,000 vehicles to the company’s ongoing safety recall, urging drivers not to operate their vehicles until the defective airbags are repaired.

More than 67 million Takata airbags in the U.S. have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

CARFAX reports that about 5 million drivers nationwide still have vehicles affected by the ongoing recall effort.

The expanded recall covers several makes and models spanning more than two decades:

2003–2010 Dodge Ram — 15V312, 15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021, 19V018

2004–2009 Dodge Durango — 15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021

2005–2011 Dodge Dakota — 15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018

2005–2008 Dodge Magnum — 15V313, 16V352

2006–2015 Dodge Charger — 15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018

2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen — 15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021

2008–2014 Dodge Challenger — 15V444, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018

2005–2015 Chrysler 300 — 15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018

2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler — 16V352, 18V021, 19V018

2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider — 15V313, 16V352

The defective airbags can rupture when deployed, potentially sending metal fragments into the vehicle and causing serious injury or death.

According to federal safety officials, 28 people in the U.S. have died due to defective Takata airbags.

More than 400 have been injured.

Older vehicles face a higher risk of airbag rupture.

Drivers with recalled vehicles can take them to their local dealership for a free repair.

You can see if your car is affected by using NHTSA’s Recalls Lookup Tool.

Drivers can also call FCA’s customer service hotline at 833-585-0144.

