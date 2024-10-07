DNR transfers public lands to Pierce County to build affordable housing

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On October 1, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources unanimously approved four acres of state lands to be transferred to Pierce County to build affordable housing near Graham.

The land is zoned as residential and is valued at nearly $1 million.

“The PCCDC is excited about the Fredrickson project because of the positive community impact and the role of revenue in supporting local schools and junior taxing districts as a trust beneficiary, along with our commitment to utilizing DNR land for affordable housing in Pierce County,” said Gary Hawkinson, Pierce County Community Development Corporation Chair.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the land could accommodate 28 lots of affordable housing and supports the state’s need to build 50,000 new homes yearly to keep up with the housing demand.

“Solving the housing crisis across our state requires new partnerships and creative answers, which is why I am committed to being part of the solution and leveraging public land for this public benefit,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

Funds from the sale of public lands are put into the state’s Real Property Replacement Account, which is used to purchase future trust lands.

The purchases DNR makes support schools and local services across the state.

