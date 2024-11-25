DNA match leads to arrest in Lake Stevens suspicious death

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Arlington man for the August death of a California woman.

According to a release sent out Monday, detectives arrested a 56-year-old man for the murder of 37-year-old Katie McQueen of Mariposa, California.

Deputies say they responded to the suspicious death near Lake Stevens on August 20, 2024.

After months of investigating, they said the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was able to make a positive DNA match.

According to the release, there was a fight between the woman and the man, which ended with him allegedly stabbing her in the neck.

The man has been arrested for second-degree murder.

©2024 Cox Media Group