Detectives investigate suspicious death of woman in Lake Stevens

Detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in Lake Stevens on Monday evening.

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. to reports of a possible death in the 11800 block of 84th Street Northeast, where they discovered the deceased woman.

Given the suspicious nature of the situation, the deputies requested assistance from the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), which has since taken over the investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will be responsible for positively identifying the victim and determining the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

