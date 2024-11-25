Diving Santa returning to the Seattle Aquarium

SEATTLE — Santa takes off his snowsuit and puts on his wet suit in his returns to Seattle Aquarium at Pier 59 beginning on Friday, Nov. 29.

Diving Santa will be spending some time in the 120,000-gallon Washington Waters habitat ready to help visitors learn how they can help our oceans.

Visitors can take selfies with Diving Santa in the window of the habitat when he’s in the water or purchase a professional photo out of the water.

Santa will be at the viewing window near the left side of Window on Washington Waters every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 –December 22, plus November 29 and December 20.

Here are Diving Santa dates and times

Special kickoff shows Friday, Nov. 29, at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22, at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Members-only Santa dive on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m.

Special final show Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 11:30 a.m.

More information can be found at www.seattleaquarium.org/events/diving-santa/.





