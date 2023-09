BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. — A man drowned while diving in Lake Sawyer near Black Diamond Monday afternoon.

Mountainview Fire and Rescue and Black Diamond Police were dispatched to the lake shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The man was wearing diving gear and began to have difficulties while he was trying to retrieve an anchor.

Police said the victim, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

©2023 Cox Media Group