Disturbing video shows moments before deadly hit-and-run in White Center

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Disturbing surveillance video shows the moments before an 81-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV in April.

It happened in White Center at 15th Avenue and Roxbury Street.

In the video, you can see the victim, Thomas Garrett, crossing the street.

He’s then hit by an SUV and dragged about 30 feet down the road.

Garrett was taken to Harborview Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Investigators later identified the driver as 37-year-old Isaiah Cooper.

Cooper was initially arrested on May 16, but released on court order on May 20 as the charging deadline had passed. The next day, May 21, the King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges.

Cooper was arrested again on May 23 and charged with felony hit-and-run.

