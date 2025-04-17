Disney downsizes its Seattle office space in latest corporation exodus from region

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Walt Disney Company decided to downsize its office space in Seattle last quarter, according to a report from CBRE Commercial Real Estate last week.

The entertainment conglomerate renewed its lease, located within the Fourth & Madison Tower, earlier this year, but not without reducing the space needed from 170,000 square feet to 121,600—an approximate 28% reduction.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the Seattle office is dedicated to the technology sector for the Disney Corporation. Disney has occupied office space in Seattle since 1998.

The departure of major companies from Seattle





This office shuffling coincides with a lot of tech companies readjusting their workspaces. Google announced it was shuttering its four-building campus in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood last month, transitioning its employees to its South Lake Union offices, while Salesforce shrank its office space in Bellevue by roughly 20%.

Warner Bros. Discovery decided to move its Seattle-based staff to a smaller office in Bellevue.

Last week, the streaming giant Netflix moved in the opposite direction, acquiring office space for its employees in the Madison Centre in Seattle.

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio have reached out to Disney for comment.

©2025 Cox Media Group