Dirt bike rider tracked by K9 after leading deputies on chase in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A dirt bike rider hiding in a shed was found by a police K9 after allegedly running from deputies for not wearing a helmet.

At 4:14 p.m. on June 30, a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a dirt bike rider without a helmet driving north from the 12000 block of Spanaway Loop Road. The deputy tried to pull him over, but the rider refused to stop and sped away.

Just as the deputy stopped following the rider, the deputy saw the rider drop his bike around a corner.

A K-9 unit was called to track the suspect’s scent.

After deputies were unable to locate the suspect, the K9, named Eddie, returned to the bike, sniffed again, and continued the search.

K9 Eddie then led deputies through a tight path between a wooded fence and a home to a shed where the suspect was hiding.

After Eddie made contact with the suspect, the deputy can be heard saying, “Get that guy out of there,” further motivating Eddie to take action.

The suspect quickly gave up to avoid getting bit by the dog any further.

Deputies arrested the man for felony eluding, obstruction, driving on a suspended license, and other outstanding driving warrants.

©2024 Cox Media Group