Did you feel it? Earthquake hits Fall City area

FALL CITY, Wash. — Did you feel it? An earthquake hit the Fall City area Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a 2.8 magnitude quake.

It hit just after 7:30 a.m. and was about 20 kilometers in depth.

Eleven people reported feeling it – in places like North Bend, Snoqualmie, Carnation, and Gold Bar.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

Earthquakes occur nearly every day in Washington. Most are too small to be felt or cause damage.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington has the second-highest risk in the U.S. of these large and damaging earthquakes because of its geologic setting.

©2025 Cox Media Group