Did you feel it? 3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes people awake near Fall City

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake awakened people near Fall City Tuesday morning, with several aftershocks afterward.

The initial quake at 3:17 a.m. was felt by people in Fall City, Snoqualmie, Carnation, and North Bend.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake occurred NE of Fall City, Washington, about 3:17 am local time this morning, detected by @PNSN1. There are many felt reports from folks who were woken up by this event. Did YOU feel it? Submit a personal report. https://t.co/QSNLFUFeVp pic.twitter.com/1WQx37sQda — Harold Tobin (@Harold_Tobin) August 8, 2023

There were several aftershocks, including a 2.3-magnitude quake at 3:47 a.m. and a 2.8-magnitude quake at 4:51 a.m.

Did you feel it? USGS & PNSN reported a 3.8 earthquake in Fall City at 3:17am.

Then a 2.3 aftershock at 3:47. @KIRO7Seattle https://t.co/da5GdXcEUC — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) August 8, 2023

According to the Michigan Technological Institute, quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but only cause minor damage.

