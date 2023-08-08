Local

Did you feel it? 3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes people awake near Fall City

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake awakened people near Fall City Tuesday morning, with several aftershocks afterward.

The initial quake at 3:17 a.m. was felt by people in Fall City, Snoqualmie, Carnation, and North Bend.

There were several aftershocks, including a 2.3-magnitude quake at 3:47 a.m. and a 2.8-magnitude quake at 4:51 a.m.

According to the Michigan Technological Institute, quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but only cause minor damage.

