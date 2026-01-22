Local

Did you feel it? 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Duvall

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Puget Sound Region Map A map showing where the earthquake happened in Duvall. (Courtesy of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network) (Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

DUVALL, Wash. — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred close to Duvall in northeast King County.

The earthquake happened at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, 17 miles from Seattle.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the earthquake was at a depth of more than 16 miles.

There have been 53 seismic events in western Washington in just the past week, according to MyNorthwest’s earthquake tracker, but none reached a magnitude of 3.0 or greater until last night’s quake near Duvall and Carnation.

Follow MyNorthwest’s earthquake tracker for the latest information.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read