Developers make final decision on Western Red Cedar tree in Wedgwood neighborhood

SEATTLE — There has been an update in the saga of a massive Western Red Cedar in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood.

Developers are officially confirming it will not be cut down.

Legacy Group Capital planned to remove the tree for a new development. But on Wednesday it said it’s working on behalf of the builder and owners to work with the Snoqualmie Tribe, to protect the tree.

The cedar, about a hundred years old, is affectionately called Luma. And it was deemed a culturally modified tree, which is subject to special protections under state law.

The Legacy Group said instead they will only build one or two units of housing instead of the previous three.

You might remember, Luma gained significant attention from protestors, including two who even lived in the tree for a few weeks.

We’re told Mayor Bruce Harrell along with the city council are exploring new regulations to protect culturally modified trees and also make things more predictable for builders.





