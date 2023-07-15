Community gathers around Seattle activist camping in cedar tree

SEATTLE — The man protesting the cut down of a Wedgwood tree is still up in it on Saturday.

He climbed into the huge cedar tree on Friday and says he’s still staying in his hammock and that community support has been pouring in.

The tree was already supposed to come down but got a brief stay when the company missed part of the paperwork.

The tree is one of the final 6,000 with a 30-inch diameter that is scheduled to be chopped down, so groups are fighting to save it.

“That is heartening news that we essentially have time bought. The place that this tree holds in this forest, this neighborhood. If that was gone it would be really hard,” said the activist who goes by ‘Droplet.’

If they still decide to cut it down, the company has to refile the paperwork, then repost signs warning of the cut. There must be a three days notice.

Droplet says he’s in for the long haul. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation as the two groups are set to clash.





