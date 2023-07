SEATTLE — We received new details on a controversial plan to cut down a giant red cedar in Seattle.

The company that was supposed to remove it is backing out.

The tree is on a lot slated for a new housing development in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood.

It is the same tree the activist who goes by ‘Droplet’ climbed in protest.

The developer behind the project now needs to find another tree removal company by Thursday before their permit expires.





