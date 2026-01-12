Detectives seek help in Lakebay burglary investigation

LAKEBAY, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County says that it is offering a $1,000 award for information leading to the recovery of items stolen from a lot in Lakebay.

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office say that various items went missing from a forested lot on Creviston Dr. SW near 18th Ave. NW.

The items were believed to have been taken between Nov. 14 and Dec. 26.

The items stolen include two hauling trailers, an excavator, a Kubota tractor, Renogy solar panels, two Stihl chainsaws, a Rugged Made log splitter, a Tajfun logging winch and attachments to the excavator and tractor.

Other items that were also taken included a tote containing freeze-dried food and emergency cold-weather clothing, as well as toolboxes with various accessories for the machinery.

Detectives say that if you have any information about the missing items, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or email tpcrimestoppers.com.

You can also use the P3 Tips app to submit a tip.

