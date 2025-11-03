Derelict fishing boat runs aground in Miller Bay; crews race to remove 3,000 gallons of fuel

A derelict fishing vessel that broke free from its anchor and ran aground in Miller Bay remains stuck as crews work to remove thousands of gallons of fuel and petroleum products, according to the Suquamish Police Department.

Miller Bay is north of Bainbridge Island and southwest of Kingston.

The steel-hulled fishing boat, identified as the FV Nora, came ashore in the north section of the bay roughly a week ago.

Police said the vessel is not owned by a Suquamish Tribal member and does not appear to be affiliated with any tribe.

Authorities from multiple state and federal agencies — including the U.S. Coast Guard, NOAA Enforcement, Washington Department of Ecology, Fish and Wildlife Police, and TowBoatUS — are coordinating with Suquamish Police to stabilize the boat and prevent environmental damage.

Global Diving and Salvage has begun pumping fuel from the vessel, a process expected to take several days.

Officials estimate the FV Nora contained between 2,000 and 3,000 gallons of petroleum products, with some already recovered.

On Sunday, the department said a contractor planned to bring in a barge to assist with operations and urged boaters to stay clear of the area to reduce wake that could complicate the work.

The FV Nora has been anchored with stern lines to keep it from drifting farther ashore or damaging a nearby seawall, which could worsen the situation and potentially release fuel into the bay.

An emergency spill response trailer has been stationed in front of the Suquamish Police Department for quick deployment.

Police asked residents not to block access to the trailer in case it’s needed for a rapid response.

Officials also requested privacy for homeowners along the shoreline near the grounding site.

In a statement, police thanked the responding agencies and the Suquamish Tribal Council for supporting the department’s Harvest Monitor program.

Officers credited the monitors with helping track conditions at the site as crews work to prevent a spill that could harm the region’s natural resources.

There is currently no estimate for when the FV Nora will be fully removed from the area.

The top priority, according to police, remains containing any potential fuel leaks and preventing a larger environmental incident.

