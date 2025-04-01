Deputy Chief Paul Junger ‘officially separated’ from Tacoma PD

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police confirmed today that Deputy Chief Paul Junger is no longer on the job.

It’s the first big move we’ve heard from the new chief, Patti Jackson Era.

Junger was briefly put on leave for an investigation last fall but was allowed back on the job.

Tacoma police say he was fired as part of an Equal Employment Opportunity investigation conducted by an external agency.

Chief Jackson sent an internal email today, saying, in part: “Today, Deputy Chief Paul Junger was officially separated from the Tacoma Police Department. The Department remains fully operational, and our command staff is focused on ensuring a smooth transition. While changes like this can bring uncertainty, we are committed to maintaining stability and moving the agency forward — stronger and more unified.”

So far, there is no word on who will replace him as deputy chief.

