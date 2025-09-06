Deputies seize loaded 3D-printed rifle, cocaine and meth after McDonald’s drive-thru arrest

Pierce County deputies arrested a man after finding drugs, cash, and multiple loaded firearms inside his car following a McDonald’s drive-thru incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

On September 1 around 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to the McDonald’s in the 11000 block of Portland Avenue East.

A driver was reported slumped over in the driver’s seat, blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

When deputies arrived, they saw a white powdery substance and drug-related equipment inside the vehicle’s center console.

That observation, along with suspicion of impairment, led them to detain the 39-year-old driver.

A search revealed the man had a large amount of drugs in his pockets along with $3,045 in cash.

He was arrested, and the vehicle was impounded to obtain a search warrant for possible drug distribution.

The following day, September 2, deputies executed the search warrant on the vehicle.

Inside, investigators found two pistols and a 3D-printed AR-style rifle with a suppressor.

All of the firearms were fully loaded.

Deputies also located bags of fentanyl pills, scales, packaging material, more cash, ammunition, 929 grams (2.05 pounds) of cocaine, and 1,331 grams (2.93 pounds) of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said the seizure represented a significant amount of drugs taken off the streets and credited the deputies involved with carrying out the investigation.

