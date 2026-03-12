Deputies say Lakebay woman denies drinking after crashing into a ditch

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a 21-year-old Lakebay woman who lost control of her vehicle and landed in a ditch was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gunderson Road and Miller Bay Road near Poulsbo just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Gunderson Rd. and Miller Bay Rd. near Poulsbo just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman denied drinking, telling deputies she was driving too fast when she lost control.

Deputies, though, say her car smelled distinctly like alcohol and she was showing signs of being intoxicated.

A Kitsap County Superior Court judge granted a search warrant over the phone for a blood draw, which will be evaluated for blood alcohol concentration and forwarded to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

