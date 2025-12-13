Deputies: Remains found inside sneaker washed up on Sequim beach were not human

WASHINGTON — A shoe with bones and tissue washed up on the shores of a county park beach in Clallam County earlier this week, prompting public interest and concern.

According to the sheriff’s office, just before 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, a person from Sequim called 911 to report a shoe that looked like it had human remains inside.

The shoe was found roughly 50 feet from the Port Williams Beach boat launch at Marly Nelson County Park.

A responding deputy confirmed the presence of bones and tissue inside the shoe.

However, the bones and tissue do not belong to a human being.

Deputies later sent out an update saying that the remains were determined to belong to a bear, and were not “human in origin.”

It’s unclear how the bear bone and tissue got into the shoe. It’s also unknown what type of bear this was.

No additional items with the same sample have been found.

