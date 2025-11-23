Deputies recover at least six stolen cars from encampment near Maple Valley

The King County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recovered at least six stolen cars from an encampment off the Maple Valley Highway in unincorporated King County.

A deputy on patrol saw a suspicious set of fresh tire tracks in the mud leading to a parcel of land with a gate open and the lock appearing to be cut, KCSO said.

As authorities approached, two men ran from the scene and were able to escape.

At least six stolen cars were recovered at the encampment and deputies were able to notify the owners.

