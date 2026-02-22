Deputies need help finding mailbox thieves in Kitsap County

KINGSTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies are looking for a mailbox thief caught on camera.

The sheriff’s office believes that the person seen in surveillance footage is connected to several different mailbox theft incidents in Kingston.

A person was caught on camera in what looked to be a Volkswagen sedan during the incidents.

The car’s model is unknown.

The thefts happened on NE Shipping Ln. near Eglon Rd NE.

If you have any info on the thefts, the sheriff’s department asks that you email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number K26-000679.

©2026 Cox Media Group