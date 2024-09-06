Deputies: man broke into Bothell apartment, sexually assaulted 11-year-old child

BOTHELL, Wash. — Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone living at the Bailey Family Apartment Complex in Bothell to check their surveillance cameras.

According to the sheriff’s office, Friday morning a man broke into a family’s apartment, walked into the bedroom of an 11-year-old child, woke them up, and sexually assaulted them.

When a second child woke up, the man reportedly ran off.

Detectives are looking for video between 10 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845. Anyone with immediate suspect information is asked to call 9-1-1.

Detectives say they believe the man isn’t known to the family and it appears this was a random incident.









