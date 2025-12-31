Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping tries to run from Pierce County courtroom

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County courthouse deputies tackled a suspect charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly tried to run away from the courtroom.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Dec. 23.

The suspect, charged for domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of kidnapping, was stopped by a security deputy in the hallway after a short struggle.

A judge added more charges against the suspect, including resisting arrest and third-degree escape.

