Deputies make DUI arrest at Port of Silverdale boat ramp

SILVERDALE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Silverdale man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies responded to reports of aggressive behavior at the Port of Silverdale boat ramp Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. for a possible DUI, according to a Facebook post. While questioning the 56-year-old suspect, another man approached and reported seeing the driver spin his tires, speed over bumps, and steer his truck toward people in the parking lot.

Deputies said the suspect initially resisted but was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

