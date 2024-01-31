Deputies locked in Yelm standoff with felony assault suspect

YELM, Wash — Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department are locked in a standoff with a barricaded assault suspect in Yelm.

The suspect is wanted for felony assault. Officials say they have called SWAT and that crisis negotiators are on the way.

“As a result of the significant spike in felony assaults in the Yelm area tied to two specific and well-documented properties, Sheriff Sanders has indefinitely authorized proactive patrol details throughout the greater Yelm area,” said a spokesperson.

Residents will likely see more traffic stops, area patrols, and business checks as the emphasis and crackdown continues, according to law enforcement.

