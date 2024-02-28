Deputies: Darrington woman admits to killing her 5-year-old child two weeks ago

DARRINGTON, Wash. — A Darrington woman is in jail after telling deputies she killed her 5-year-old child two weeks ago.

On Monday evening, Snohomish County deputies went to a home in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue after a 30-year-old woman called 911 to report she killed her child, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, the woman told them her 5-year-old had been dead since Feb. 14.

After speaking the woman’s family members, deputies found the child was not with relatives.

Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to investigate, and the woman was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder Tuesday morning.

The child’s body was recovered Wednesday morning.

The victim’s cause of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect was set to make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

