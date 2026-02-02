Deputies arrested drug traffickers in Vashon Island

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says that deputies arrested suspected drug traffickers on Vashon Island following a multi-month investigation.

KCSO’s Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Tac-30 (SWAT) teams served a warrant at a house where the suspects were on early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office described the suspects as known meth and fentanyl traffickers in the area.

The suspects were arrested without a fight. They were booked into jail on drug charges.

©2026 Cox Media Group