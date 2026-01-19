Deputies arrest truck thief after he crashes in Yelm

Yelm, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department says that a suspect was arrested after he crashed a stolen truck in the Yelm area.

The truck was stolen from Sumner.

Deputies tried to pull the suspect over for a suspected DUI.

This is when the suspect tried to drive away from the police and crashed the truck.

He then ran on foot.

He was later located with the help of the Washington State Patrol airplane, where he was found hiding in the fetal position.

The suspect was taken to the hospital before booked into jail.

