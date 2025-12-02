Deputies: 21-year-old posted videos of reckless driving in stolen Corvette

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old who they say was doing donuts at an intersection in a stolen Corvette before eluding deputies.

On Nov. 29, around 12:30 a.m., a deputy spotted a black sports car taking over the intersection of 112th St. S and Pacific Ave. S in Parkland, doing donuts.

As the deputy approached the intersection, the vehicle took off.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over. Eventually, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

It was later learned that the black Corvette was listed as stolen, and multiple other jurisdictions had similar encounters with the vehicle, but were never able to catch it.

About an hour later, another deputy spotted a black Corvette in the area where they lost sight of it. An investigation determined it was the same car that eluded them earlier.

Deputies knocked on the door, and a man answered and claimed his friend had dropped the Corvette off earlier and said he did not know anything about it.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the man had posted videos of himself driving the stolen Corvette on social media, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested for eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He also had warrants in other areas for reckless driving and unlawful exhibition of speed.

It’s unclear if this incident is linked to a recent street takeover in Parkland that happened just a few blocks away.

The weekend takeover, which happened at the intersection of 108th Street S. and Park Ave S., ended in shots being fired. It doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt, but one home was hit by bullets.

©2025 Cox Media Group