Home ‘riddled with bullets’ when Pierce Co. street takeover ends in shooting

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A street takeover in Pierce County over the weekend led to gunfire, and some of those bullets hit homes nearby, according to neighbors;/

The incident occurred at the intersection of 108th Street South and Park Avenue South, where skid marks from the takeover are still visible.

“We have a four year old son,” said Megan Corning, whose house was shot. “Thank God, his room’s on the opposite side of the house.”

Corning said there were several bullet holes in the fence that blocks her yard. One was in her husband’s truck, one had ricocheted off her garage and one had hit near her front door.

No one was hurt inside.

She told KIRO 7 this street takeover was probably the fifth one she remembers in the neighborhood over the last few years.

“They start burning tires,” said Juan Rolon, who lives nearby. “They block the road. A lot of people call the police, you know, but you can hear the police. They can’t come in. It’s blocked.”

It’s not just the street takeovers that concern neighbors.

Rolon expressed his fear of going outside due to the frequent gunshots he hears in the area.

Corning hopes that by sharing her story, more attention will be brought to the problem, leading to action to stop it.

Pierce County Sheriff’s officials say multiple 911 callers reported the street racers on Nov. 29. A department write-up said the call pended until there were enough deputies to handle the call appropriately, and that some neighboring departments declined to assist.

When deputies arrived, the street racers had already left.

No one has been arrested.

