Dept. of Natural Resources jokingly warns people to not cut down Christmas trees on state land

The Department of Natural Resources said, “I better not see any of you with a 300-foot Douglas fir strapped to the roof of your car.”

The department wants to make sure people don’t cut down trees on state land.

“It’s not a gift. It’s not a “Christmas tree,”” said the department. “It’s a 60-to-80-year commitment, and it helps support schools, roads, libraries, fire districts, and hospitals.”

There are many places around Western Washington to get a Christmas tree.

Here are a few:

Or you can get a permit for a national forest and cut down your own tree in the designated areas of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

