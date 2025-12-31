Dense fog creates tricky Wednesday morning commute

A Dense Fog Advisory is posted for this morning until 10:00 a.m.

Travel with caution this morning. The heavy fog will affect visibility on all major roads during the morning commute.

Many areas around metro Seattle are experiencing visibility of less than 1 mile.

The fog will likely hang in there for several hours after sunrise today.

In areas around Puget Sound, temperatures will be just below freezing in the morning, so less well-traveled bridges and overpasses might have some frost or slick spots.

Sidewalks and residential streets could have frost or patchy black ice as well.

The high temperature forecast today still calls for the 40s to recover after the fog burns off.

