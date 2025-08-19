Demolition of Seattle Center’s Memorial Stadium continues

Demolition of Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center is now underway, as crews continue dismantling the 1947-built structure to make way for a modern, multi-purpose facility.

The project follows a redevelopment effort led by Seattle Public Schools, the City of Seattle, and the One Roof Stadium Partnership.

Construction is expected to last through 2027, with demolition currently focused on removing the southern grandstands.

Work on the site is scheduled to take place on weekdays and includes activities such as vacuum excavation, saw cutting, core drilling, and dump truck traffic.

According to Seattle Center, some of these operations may begin as early as 5 a.m.

The Harrison Street pedestrian access point is closed during this phase of construction, with detours directing visitors to Thomas Street and Mercer Street.

Seattle Center advises that the closure will remain in place until mid-September.

Environmental considerations are also a key part of the project. Trees within the construction area were removed with permits and arborist approval, and portions of the wood are being repurposed for mulch and zoo habitat enrichment.

Replacement trees will be planted at the site and throughout Seattle Public Schools property, with a net increase in canopy cover once the project is complete.

While much of the stadium is being dismantled, one of its most historic elements will remain. The World War II Memorial Wall, which honors Seattle high school students and alumni who died in the war, will be preserved and integrated into the design of the new stadium.

The new venue will feature covered seating for about 6,500 spectators, expandable to 8,000, along with upgraded locker rooms, concessions, and educational and cultural spaces.

Completion is targeted for fall 2027.

