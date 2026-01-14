Delta is adding the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to its fleet

Delta Air Lines is expanding its fleet. The carrier announced its first order of Boeing’s largest Dreamliner – the 787-10. Delta agreed to purchase 30 with the option to add 30 more.

These are the planes you’ll see on flights between the U.S. and Europe.

The aircraft has a capacity for up to 336 passengers and 25% lower fuel use than the airplanes it replaces.

The 787 Dreamliner also features the largest windows of any widebody airplane flying today and air that is pressurized at a lower cabin altitude, which will help customers arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed.

This purchase brings Delta’s order book to 130 Boeing airplanes. The carrier currently has 460 Boeing airplanes in service.

“Delta is building the fleet for the future, enhancing the customer experience, driving operational improvements and providing steady replacements for less efficient, older aircraft in the decade to come,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer. “Most importantly, these aircraft will be operated by the best aviation professionals in the industry, providing Delta’s welcoming, elevated and caring service to travelers worldwide.”

Deliveries are slated to begin in 2031.

